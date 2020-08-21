John Barnes: Brazilian attacker could be perfect for Arsenal or Chelsea FC

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

John Barnes believes that Philippe Coutinho would be best suited to a transfer to Arsenal or Chelsea FC if he returns to the Premier League this summer.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder’s future has been a talking point over the last few weeks after his lack of impact at FC Barcelona over the last couple of seasons.

Coutinho joined FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC in a big-money deal in January 2018 but has struggled to produce consistent performances for the Spanish club and was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich last season.

Due to his lack of impact at Camp Nou, Coutinho’s future has become a source of speculation, with the 28-year-old having been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Former Liverpool FC star Barnes believes that Coutinho would be a great signing for Arsenal or Chelsea FC this summer as both of the London clubs look to add to their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes said: “It is an exciting watch with what is going to happen with Philippe Coutinho this summer, they are many teams that are wanting to sign him.

“I don’t think Tottenham would be interested, as I don’t know if the way that José Mourinho likes to play will suit him, as he likes the ball and having a lot of possession, whereas Mourinho doesn’t necessarily play that way.

“Arsenal could be the best club with the style of football they play. Chelsea could be another good match, because of the way Frank Lampard sets up his team, so with that in mind, Arsenal or Chelsea would be the best solution for him.

“I don’t think he will go to Manchester City to be honest. Pep Guardiola would be able to get the best out of him but there are often times that he has been in a successful team already, and he hasn’t been able to show off as much as he would like.”

Coutinho scored eight goals and made six assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich last season.

The former Liverpool FC playmaker has also scored three goals and made three assists in the Champions League this term.

Chelsea FC have Champions League football to offer potential new signings this summer after their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal will play in the Europa League next term after they finished eighth but beat Chelsea FC to win the FA Cup earlier in the month.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip