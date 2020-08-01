Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Arsenal “need” a win over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final on Saturday more than the Blues do.

The north London side head into Saturday’s showdown at Wembley looking to end the season on a positive note under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have shown some signs of improvement under their new boss in recent weeks but they have still struggled to find consistent form in the league all season as they ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, head into Saturday’s game fresh from having secured their place in the Champions League for next season thanks to a fourth-placed finish in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

Fabregas, who played for both London clubs, feels that a win in the FA Cup final would be more important for Arsenal, as both Arteta and Lampard look to win their first major trophies as managers.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Fabregas said of Saturday’s game: “Arsenal need it more.

“Chelsea basically every year has won a trophy, so it’s a different animal in this case.

“In terms of trophies, Arsenal needs it more and for confidence for next year and getting into Europe.

“Chelsea are in the Champions League and Arsenal has nothing at the moment.”

Arsenal last lifted the FA Cup trophy back in 2017, when they beat Antonio Conte’s Chelsea FC side in the final at Wembley under Arsene Wenger.

The north London side have won the FA Cup more than any other team in history, with the Gunners having lifted the trophy a record 13 times before.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip