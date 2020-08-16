Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta believes that Willian will be able to have a big impact in the Arsenal team next season after the Brazilian completed his move to The Emirates from Chelsea FC on Friday.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Gunners after his contract at Chelsea FC expired at the end of the season.

Willian will now be hoping to help Arsenal challenge for honours next season after the Gunners finished in eighth place in the Premier League table this term.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder has a wealth of experience, with Willian having won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his decorated spell with Chelsea FC.

And Arsenal boss Arteta is hoping that the attacking midfielder will be able to have a major impact at the north London side following his move to The Emirates from Stamford Bridge this month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Arteta said: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

“I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season after beating Chelsea FC 2-1 in the final at Wembley at the start of the month.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04, but their FA Cup win this year marked their first major trophy since Arsene Wenger left the club in May 2018.

