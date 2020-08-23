Willian reveals Mikel Arteta’s ambitious Arsenal plan

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has revealed that Mikel Arteta is aiming to guide Arsenal to Champions League glory in the next three years.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder signed for the Gunners earlier this month after having opted to leave Chelsea FC after his contract expired.

Willian, 32, has signed a three-year deal with the north London side and he will be hoping to help the Gunners to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League in Arteta’s first full campaign in charge next season.

Arteta has a major rebuilding job on his hands, with the Gunners having finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season and well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners did end last season on a high, however, when they beat Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final to win the trophy for a record 14th time.

Willian has now revealed that Arteta spoke to him about his ambitious plan to turn Arsenal into Champions League contenders in the next few years before he decided to sign for the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Willian said: “One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through.

“When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years.

“It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League.

“Hopefully this move will give me the trophy I haven’t got as well as another Premier League title.”

Willian scored 11 goals and made eight assists in 47 appearances for Chelsea FC across all competitions last season.

Arsenal will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham on 12 September.

