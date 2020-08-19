Willian reveals Arsenal player who encouraged him to sign from Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has revealed that David Luiz tried to convince him to sign for Arsenal from Chelsea FC this summer.

The attacking midfielder signed for the Gunners earlier this month after having left Chelsea FC when his contract expired at Stamford Bridge.

Willian signed a three-year deal with the north London side as Mikel Arteta moved quickly to recruit him to his Arsenal squad ahead of the Spanish head coach’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star was thought to be keen on extending his deal with the Blues for a further three years but Chelsea FC were only willing to offer him a new two-year contract.

Willian has now linked up with his former Chelsea FC team-mate David Luiz at The Emirates and he has revealed how the central defender played a role in helping to convince him to move to The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Willian said: “He [David Luiz] is very happy.

“We played together in the national team, we played together at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal again.

“I think we can do great things together, I hope so, but I’m very happy to be with him again.

“He said, ‘Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!’ So that was the conversation.

“He is a very nice guy, a top player and I’m very excited to play with him again.

“Of course [he helped in the past], many times. Many times when I had difficult times at Chelsea he was helping me a lot.

“He is this kind of person that wants to help, especially young players without experience. He is the guy that helps everyone.”

Willian became Arsenal’s first signing of the summer earlier this month as Arteta sets about improving his squad ahead of next season.

The north London side finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and won the FA Cup last season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip