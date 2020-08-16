Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has insisted that he is convinced that Arsenal have what it takes to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons after having signed for the Gunners from Chelsea FC this summer.

The north London side wrapped up a deal to bring the Brazilian attacking midfielder to The Emirates on a free transfer from Chelsea FC on Friday after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired.

Willian, 32, has signed a three-year contract with the north London side as he opted to stay in the English capital after a decorated spell at Chelsea FC.

The Brazilian attacker will bring a wealth of experience to the Arsenal side, with the forward having made more than 600 club appearances in a career spanning 13 seasons.

Arsenal won their first trophy of the post-Arsene Wenger era earlier this month when they beat Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

And Willian believes that the Gunners are well-placed to challenge for silverware over the coming years under their new boss Mikel Arteta.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website after his switch was confirmed, Willian said: “[I like] the way they play, everything is amazing – the stadium, and I think that with Arteta, Arsenal have a great opportunity to fight again for titles in the Premier League and in Europe so I’m very happy because of that.

“I’m excited to start. I can’t wait to go on the pitch and do my thing to help my team-mates and to help this club to shine again. That’s what I want.

“When I talked to [Mikel], the conversation was good, he gave me confidence to come to Arsenal.

“He said a lot of good things to me and that’s why I have come to Arsenal.”

Arsenal will be aiming to mount a challenge in the Premier League next season, with the Gunners having finished in eighth place in the top flight last term.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

