‘Looks like a really positive signing’: Nigel Winterburn on Arsenal transfer target

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Gabriel Magalhaes will be a “really positive” signing for Arsenal if he joins the Gunners from Lille this summer, according to Nigel Winterburn.

The north London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Brazilian defender to The Emirates as they look add to their back-line ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge.

Gabriel was a key player for Lille last season and he helped the French club to finish in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table.

Arsenal’s quality in defence has long been called into question, and should the Brazilian seal a move to The Emirates this summer, he would link up with central defender William Saliba, 19, who was signed from Saint-Etienne last year before being loaned back to the French club for the season.

Gunners legend Winterburn feels that Gabriel would be a great addition to the Arsenal side, although he is keen to see the north Londoners get a deal for him over the line as soon as possible.

Speaking in an interview with bookmakers.co.uk, Winterburn said: “When someone gets linked with Arsenal I tend to do a bit of research on them and have a look at what they’re about.

“For me, it’s all about the type of personnel you’re getting as much as the ability. But he’s highly regarded, a left-sided centre-half who is supposed to be very powerful.

“Arsenal have got problems at centre-half and they can’t seem to get a consistent pairing together with the players they already have in that position, so it’s quite obvious that that’s a position Arteta feels he must strengthen.”

Winterburn continued: “It looks like a really positive signing.

“The one slight worry I have is that it seems to be taking a very long time, even though he’s been linked for a while and Arsenal seem to be the main contenders for his signature, but I’m always a bit weary of Arsenal signings when they don’t get done quickly. But I still hope he signs for the club in the next few days.”

Arsenal will kick off the new season when they take on Liverpool FC in the Community Shield at Wembley this weekend.

The Gunners will then prepare for their opening clash against London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on 12 September, before games against West Ham, Liverpool FC and Sheffield United.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and won the FA Cup under Arteta last season.

