Michael Owen warns Mikel Arteta about next Arsenal challenge

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen has warned Mikel Arteta that his next challenge as Arsenal manager is keep to his best players at The Emirates beyond the summer.

The Spanish head coach took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December after Arteta left his role as Manchester City assistant manager under Pep Guardiola.

The Arsenal manager struggled to improve the north London side’s fortunes in the Premier League table despite making some improvements to the Gunners team.

However, the Gunners reserved their best performances under Arteta for the FA Cup after Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the semi-final.

The north London side came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Saturday evening to win the competition for a record 14th time.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to secure their first piece of silverware under Arteta.

The Gabon international has been linked with a potential move in the 2020 summer transfer window given that Aubameyang has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen heaped praise on Arteta after Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph before the retired England star warned the Gunners boss about his next big challenge.

Owen wrote on his Twitter page: “I thought Arteta was a smart appointment but didn’t think he’d bring @Arsenal any silverware this soon. x14 FA Cups wins for the club is very impressive. The next challenge is to persuade their best player to stay. #aubameyang #FACupWinners.”

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table with their lowest-ever points tally since the division started back in 1992-93.

The Gunners ended up behind north London rivals Tottenham in the English top flight to underline their poor form in the Premier League.

Arteta hasn’t yet made a new permanent signing since taking over the reins from Emery after he signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window.

