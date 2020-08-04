Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Arsenal are battling it out with Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the race to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the 27-year-old to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Arsenal boss is looking to overhaul his back-line due to their poor defensive record in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, the Sevilla defender has a contract release clause of £68m that any club can activate to secure a deal for the centre-half.

The report goes on to say, however, that the Gunners could struggle to get a deal over the line because Sevilla are set to ask £50m for the the Brazil international this summer.

The Telegraph go on to add that Liverpool FC and Manchester City are set to provide Arsenal with competition for the South American’s signature after Carlos’ impressive campaign for Sevilla.

The British media outlet claim that Arsenal could sell French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil to raise the funds for a deal for Carlos.

The Sevilla star scored two goals in 35 games in the La Liga campaign to help his team finish in fourth place in the Spanish top flight in the 2019-20 campaign.

Carlos moved to Sevilla from Ligue 1 side Nantes in the 2019 summer transfer window following three seasons at the French club.

Arsenal won the FA Cup for a record 14th time on Saturday evening thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley.

Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock for Frank Lampard’s side before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to secure a 2-1 win for the Gunners.

