Arsenal and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton are interested in a deal to sign the Lille centre-half this summer ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Red Devils are considering a bid for the Lille star to partner their club captain Harry Maguire following Victor Lindelof’s inconsistent season.

According to the same story, Everton were close to a deal for Magalhaes before lockdown started but his move to the blue half of Merseyside appears to be in doubt now there is interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The report claims that Lille are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £27m for the Brazilian defender in the current transfer window.

Arsenal are also in the market to sign a new centre-half given their well-documented struggles at the back under Mikel Arteta this term, according to the report.

The Gunners have relied heavily on Brazilian veteran defender David Luiz and Greece international Sokratis Papastathopoulos this term.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have opted for Lindelof and Maguire but question marks remain about the centre-half partnership.

The 6ft 3ins defender has scored two goals in 39 games in the French top flight since his move to Lille from Avai in 2017.

The Lille defender has represented the Brazil Under-20 national team but Magalhaes is still waiting to earn his first cap for the senior team.

The South American centre-half has spent time on loan at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb before establishing himself in the Lille firs team.

