Arsenal have been given a possible boost because Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes would rather move to The Emirates than Manchester United this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet La Voix du Nord, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in the 22-year-old centre-half in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are looking to sign a new centre-half partner for Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also in the market to sign a left-sided centre-half like Magalhaes ahead of his first full season in charge.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also facing competition from Premier League rivals Everton for the Lille defender’s signature after his impressive season in Ligue 1, the report adds.

La Voix du Nord write that Magalhaes has set his sights on a move to Arsenal after the 22-year-old was impressed with the north London side’s pitch to sign the South American centre-half this summer.

However, the French newspaper also says that Manchester United are still in contention to sign Magalhaes while playing down Napoli’s chances of bringing the Lille defender to Serie A.

The Brazilian scored one goal in 24 games in Ligue 1 in the 2019-20 campaign to attract interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal won the FA Cup on Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the Wembley showpiece.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will take on Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals on Monday night.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against Austrian side LASK in the Europa League last 16 on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

