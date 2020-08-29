Arteta delivers latest Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is still hopeful that Arsenal can convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

The Gabon international’s future has been a relentless talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that he has entered into the final year of his contract with Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to be keen to tie Aubameyang down to a new contract this summer as they aim to get the 31-year-old to commit his long-term future to the north London club.

Aubameyang was Arsenal’s top scorer last season and he netted 22 goals and made three assists in the Premier League, and also scored both of the Gunners’ goals in their 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the start of the month.

Arsenal will be keen to sign Aubameyang to a new contract sooner rather than later, as the Gabon international will be free to talk to foreign clubs in January.

And Gunners boss Arteta seems to think that the north London side will be able to get a deal over the line for their key attacking player.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Arteta said: “I keep being positive. We had some really good talks with him and his agent.

“I am pretty confident we will find an agreement soon, that’s my feeling.

“[It will be a massive lift] for everyone and for him as well. He should be very happy if he is able to stay at the club for a long time.”

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday as the Gunners look to get their campaign off to a positive start.

The Gunners will take on Fulham away from home in their Premier League opener in early September.

