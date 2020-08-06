Martin Keown makes prediction about Aubameyang’s Arsenal future

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown has admitted that he fears that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have played his final game for Arsenal.

The Gabon international was once again the star of the show on Saturday as he scored both of Arsenal’s goals to help the Gunners to come from a goal down and beat Chelsea FC 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal’s top performer this season and the forward has netted an impressive 29 goals in all competitions for the north London side.

His future remains a constant source of uncertainty due to the fact that his current contract with the north London side is set to expire at the end of next season.

The player himself refused to be drawn into answering questions about his future in the immediate aftermath of Arsenal’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

Now, former Arsenal defender Keown has admitted that he thinks that Aubameyang may have played his final game for the Gunners.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Keown said: “This will go down as ‘The Aubameyang Final’, but I fear we saw the striker sign off from Arsenal after two-and-a-half goal-laden years.

“We all saw how he shut down questions about his future after his double won the FA Cup for Arsenal and booked their place in Europe next season.

“The 31-year-old has not signed an extension and it is now important that Arsenal resolve his future one way or another this summer.

“They cannot allow another distracting contract saga to crop up, as we saw with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

“But if Aubameyang does depart, then they will need to replace the goals they are losing. He guarantees you 20 a season at least — even when operating as an inside forward from the left wing.”

Aubameyang scored 29 goals and made three assists in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

The former Borussia Dortmund star became the sixth-fastest player in English Premier League history to hit the half-century milestone after scoring 50 goals in 77 league games for the Gunners.

