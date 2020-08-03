Piers Morgan sends heartfelt message to Arsenal star after FA Cup final win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to plea with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract.

The Gabon international once again proved his worth to the Gunners on Saturday when he scored both of Arsenal’s goals as they came from behind to clinch a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC and win the FA Cup at Wembley.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s outstanding player this season, and the forward has netted 29 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this term.

The 31-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that his current contract with the north London side is set to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal will be reluctant to risk losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer if the striker does not sign a new deal, so the summer transfer window will be make-or-break when it comes to his future.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan is a big fan of the former Borussia Dortmund forward, and he took to social media to post a heartfelt message to Aubameyang after his FA Cup heroics on Saturday.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “Dear ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩, please don’t leave Arsenal.

“You’re our captain, best player, & a wonderfully positive leader for our club.

“I think ⁦@m8arteta⁩ is building something special, but he needs you to drive it. If you stay, you’ll get the fans’ undying love & a statue.”

Arsenal’s win over Chelsea FC booked them a place in the Europa League for next season after their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip