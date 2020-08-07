Sky Sports pundit names the three signings Arsenal must make

Charlie Nicholas names the three signings Arsenal must make

Charlie Nicholas says that Arsenal are in great need of defensive reinforcements this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 7 August 2020, 05:30 UK
Charlie Nicholas
Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsenal to sign two new central defenders and a right-back in the current transfer window.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table this season as they missed out on a spot in the Champions League for next term.

However, the north London side did book their place in the Europa League for next term thanks to their victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

Attentions will now turn to the summer transfer window and the players the Gunners could look to bring in at The Emirates ahead of Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas believes that the Gunners are in desperate need of some reinforcements at the back ahead of next season despite the arrival of William Saliba from Saint-Etienne.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Nicholas said: “William Saliba has signed and will start the new campaign which is great.

“He’s young, he’s fast but he’s still slightly naive when I watched him playing for Saint-Etienne.

“But we need two more centre-backs and I do believe we need a right-back. No disrespect but I think Sokratis’ [Papastathopoulos] time is up, I know [Shkodran] Mustafi’s injured so we can’t sell but I think his time is up.

“Rob Holding I think has been unfairly treated because it’s not his fault they couldn’t make him better. Can he reach the heights that I expected him to get to? I’m not sure so if an offer comes in, I would sell him.

“Arsenal’s masterplan has to be two centre-backs, cover in case Kieran Tierney were to get injured again – [Sead] Kolasinac fits that but he’s not a natural defender – and then I see seven or eight players getting sold.”

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Chelsea FC 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday as they won the FA Cup for a record 14th time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in either half to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s opener at Wembley.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes names the one signing he wants Man United to make
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC close to deal to sign highly-rated 18-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Man United summer signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Chelsea FC, Man United interested in 27-year-old Ivory Coast forward – report
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit predicts Bayern Munich v Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Duncan Castles: Chelsea FC have made enquiry about signing 28-year-old
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic is defending champion at the Mutua Madrid Open (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Madrid Open cancelled in latest blow to 2020 tennis schedule
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit names the three signings Arsenal must make
Timo Werner
‘He deserves respect’: Man City star reacts to Timo Werner joining Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network