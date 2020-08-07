Sky Sports pundit names the three signings Arsenal must make

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsenal to sign two new central defenders and a right-back in the current transfer window.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a number of potential signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table this season as they missed out on a spot in the Champions League for next term.

However, the north London side did book their place in the Europa League for next term thanks to their victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

Attentions will now turn to the summer transfer window and the players the Gunners could look to bring in at The Emirates ahead of Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas believes that the Gunners are in desperate need of some reinforcements at the back ahead of next season despite the arrival of William Saliba from Saint-Etienne.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Nicholas said: “William Saliba has signed and will start the new campaign which is great.

“He’s young, he’s fast but he’s still slightly naive when I watched him playing for Saint-Etienne.

“But we need two more centre-backs and I do believe we need a right-back. No disrespect but I think Sokratis’ [Papastathopoulos] time is up, I know [Shkodran] Mustafi’s injured so we can’t sell but I think his time is up.

“Rob Holding I think has been unfairly treated because it’s not his fault they couldn’t make him better. Can he reach the heights that I expected him to get to? I’m not sure so if an offer comes in, I would sell him.

“Arsenal’s masterplan has to be two centre-backs, cover in case Kieran Tierney were to get injured again – [Sead] Kolasinac fits that but he’s not a natural defender – and then I see seven or eight players getting sold.”

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Chelsea FC 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday as they won the FA Cup for a record 14th time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in either half to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s opener at Wembley.

