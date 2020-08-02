Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in FA Cup final

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie declared that Arsenal were “worthy” winners after they came from behind to beat Chelsea FC and win the FA Cup in Saturday’s final.

Chelsea FC took the lead in the fifth minute when Christian Pulisic dinked home a fine finish after having been found by Olivier Giroud in the box.

However, Arsenal levelled in the 28th minute when Aubameyang converted his penalty after he was brought down in the box by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea FC then lost both Azpilicueta and Pulisic to suspected hamstring injuries, before Arsenal took the lead in the 67th minute.

Aubameyang continued his brilliant form for the Gunners when he lifted his finish over Willy Caballero after having been found by Nicolas Pepe’s pass, as the Gabon international netted his 29th goal of the season for Arsenal.

Chelsea FC finished the game with 10 men after Mateo Kovacic was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence.

Former Arsenal striker Van Persie has been impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners since Arteta was appointed back in December, and he feels that they were worthy winners.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Van Persie said: “It’s really important to win [silverware] at one point, ideally early.

“As I said many times before, you can just see since he took over that they, even in the early stages, played as a team.

“Not always, and it’s not consistent enough yet to really compete for the league at this moment in time – hopefully soon.

“But you can see that they play for each other and they play for the coach. They are worthy champions.”

The result books Arsenal’s place in the Europa League for next season, as attentions start to turn towards Arteta’s first full campaign in charge at The Emirates.

