Rio Ferdinand makes claim about Arsenal star’s future

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already decided not to sign a new contract with Arsenal this summer.

Aubameyang once again underlined his importance to the Arsenal side as he scored both goals in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final on Sunday as the north London side came from behind to beat Frank Lampard’s men.

The 31-year-old’s situation at The Emirates has been a constant source of uncertainty over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of next season.

Aubameyang refused to be drawn on his future when quizzed about his situation after Saturday’s win at Wembley – and Manchester United legend Ferdinand feels that the writing could be on the wall for the Gunners and the Gabon international’s situation.

Speaking to BT Sport after Aubameyang’s post-match interview, Ferdinand said: “That to me says he’s gone.

“I just feel like either there’s been no negotiation up until now which I don’t believe.

“I feel there have definitely been negotiations or he’s already decided I’m going to go. I’m going to enjoy this moment with my team-mates and I don’t want to talk about my future.

“From my own perspective if I’m committed to the club and I know I’m staying this is a moment for me to say I’m going to sort it out it’s not done yet but I will try and get it sorted out here guys.

“That just sounds like someone who is looking to go elsewhere. Arsenal need to do all they can to get this guy to stay.”

Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Chelsea FC handed them the trophy for a record 14th time and marked the first piece of silverware that the Gunners have won since Arsene Wenger left the club back in 2018.

The north London side will also now have a spot in the Europa League next season thanks to their FA Cup triumph.

