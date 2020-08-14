Mesut Ozil delivers detailed update on his future for Arsenal fans

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil has spoken out about his Arsenal future, insisting that he has no intention of quitting The Emirates this summer and that he fully intends on seeing out the remainder of his contract.

The German playmaker’s situation at the north London club has been a major talking point over the last few weeks, with speculation suggesting that the Gunners could be aiming to try and offload the World Cup winner this summer.

Ozil has fallen out of favour at Arsenal in recent weeks and he did not make a single appearance for the Gunners following the return of top-flight football in England back in June.

The 31-year-old is the highest-earning player at The Emirates, with the former Real Madrid star widely reported to be netting a weekly salary of £350,000.

With Ozil having featured so rarely for the Gunners recently, it has been suggested that the north London club may try and offload him this summer.

However, the playmaker has now spoken out about his future and has insisted that he has no intention of quitting the north London club before his contract expires next summer.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Ozil said: “My position is clear. I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club.

“Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again.

“I’ll decide when I go, not other people. I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone.

“Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home.

“Whatever happened in the last two seasons, I’m happy and very strong mentally. I never give up on anything.

“I want to help my team and I’ll fight for it. If I’m fit, I know what I can do on the pitch.”

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season and finished in eighth place in the Premier League table following Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the club’s new manager back in December.

