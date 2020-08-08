Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson says that Willian would be an “unbelievable” signing for Arsenal following the speculation linking the Brazilian with a transfer to The Emirates this summer.

Willian’s situation has been a source of speculation in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract with Chelsea FC is due to expire this summer.

Chelsea FC are believed to only be willing to offer Willian a two-year extension to his current contract, while Arsenal may be prepared to put a three-year deal on the table.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 31-year-old Brazilian playmaker in recent days as Mikel Arteta prepares his squad for his first full season in charge.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has stated his belief that the proposed move to bring Willian to the north London club would be an excellent one for the Gunners.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Willian would be an unbelievable signing for Arsenal.

“I think Willian is a special player who ticks all the boxes. I can’t believe Chelsea are letting him go to be honest.

“I know he’s 31 and wanted a three-year contract but football is all about now, and right now he’s a great player.

“No manager is thinking about what might happen in three or four years’ time. They need results now, so it’s no surprise to me Frank Lampard doesn’t want him to go.

“Arteta won’t be Arsenal manager forever. He needs to win now. Willian can help him do that.

“He’s a special player and a blinding signing in my opinion. OK, he probably won’t be pulling up any trees in his third year, but who cares? He ticks every box.

“He won’t have to settle in London because he’s been here for years and his family love the place. He won’t have to adapt to a new league because he’s already a proven performer for a top club here.

“So he should be able to hit the ground running because he won’t need loads of time to adapt like a player coming in for big money from a foreign club.

“He’s quick and he works hard and he has plenty of experience. He also has that guile that Arsenal sometimes lack. He could even play as a No.10.”

Willian scored nine goals and made seven assists in 36 Premier League games for Chelsea FC this season under Frank Lampard.

Arsenal booked their spot in the Europa League for next season despite finishing in eighth place in the Premier League table this term.

The Gunners sealed the place in Europe’s second tier club competition by beating Chelsea FC 2-1 in the FA Cup final last weekend.

