Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Christian Pulisic has described Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an “incredible” player following the Gabon international’s recent fine form for the Gunners.

Aubameyang is widely considered to be one of European football’s top attacking talents and he has been a key figure for Arsenal up front in the last few seasons.

Unsurprisingly, Aubameyang finished as the north London club’s top scorer in the Premier League this season, with the Gabon international having netted 22 goals and made three assists in 36 games in the top flight this term.

The 31-year-old’s long-term future at Arsenal has been a constant source of speculation over the last few months, with the striker’s current contract at The Emirates set to expire at the end of next season.

It remains to be seen whether Aubameyang will stay at The Emirates or if he will leave ahead of the first full campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Now, Chelsea FC star Pulisic, who played alongside Aubameyang when they were both at Borussia Dortmund, has admitted that the striker is one of the best around in his position.

Speaking in an interview before the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea, Pulisic said of Aubameyang: “He is incredible, the way he gets in good areas.

“He’s always dangerous… he is definitely one guy that you have to look out for.

“We’ll always be good friends. I played together with him for a long time. Right now we are definitely focused and want to win [the final].

“It is going to be a good battle and not so much on the pitch but we will always be friends off the pitch.”

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund when Arsene Wenger was still in charge of the north London side back in January 2018.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table this season after a mixed campaign for the Gunners.

Attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Arteta could bring in ahead of his first full season in charge at the north London club.

