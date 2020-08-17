Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have had a €30m bid for Gabriel Magalhaes accepted by Lille, according to reports in the French media.

French outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are keen on a move to bring the 22-year-old defender to The Emirates this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

The same story claims that Manchester United had also been interested in signing Gabriel this summer, but they have now pulled out of the race for the defender because they are focusing on landing Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco instead.

It is also claimed that Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Everton were also interested in a deal to sign Brazilian defender Gabriel this summer, but the Toffees had a €20m bid turned down by the Ligue 1 side.

According to the same article, Gabriel is now set to choose between a move to Arsenal or Serie A side Napoli this summer, with Lille having decided not to stand in his way should he want a transfer away from the French club.

Gabriel scored one goal in 24 Ligue 1 games for Lille last season.

Arsenal began their summer transfer spending last week when they completed a deal to sign Willian from Chelsea FC on a free transfer.

The Gunners are likely to be linked with a host of potential new signings in the coming weeks as Mikel Arteta prepares for his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

