Arsenal told why they should consider signing Hector Bellerin this summer

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas believes that Arsenal should consider selling Hector Bellerin this summer if the right offer comes along.

The Gunners are being linked with a number of new signings this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

However, the north London club may have to offload some players to boost their transfer budget this summer after they finished in eighth place in the Premier League table and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011 and still has three years left on his contract with the Gunners.

The 25-year-old right-back made 22 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season, but former Gunners star Nicholas feels that the north London club should consider offloading the Spaniard for the right amount of money this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Nicholas said: “I would also contemplate and look at, people have been mentioning, somebody like Bellerin if the right money came.

“Now, Bellerin has been a star but since his bad injury he’s never really recovered fully.

“If we can get him fit again and get him going again, then I’m all for Bellerin staying here.”

Arsenal are believed to be on the the lookout for a number of new potential signings this summer as Arteta looks to add to his squad.

The Gunners have already completed a deal to bring Willian to The Emirates on a free transfer after his contract at Chelsea FC expired.

The north London side are now believed to be looking at options to strengthen their defence ahead of the new campaign after the Gunners conceded 48 goals in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal booked their place in the Europa League for next season after they beat Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley at the start of the month following their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League under Arteta.

