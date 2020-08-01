Arsenal, Tottenham urged to consider bids to sign Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Philippe Coutinho would be an excellent addition to Arsenal or Tottenham’s squads this summer, according to Brazil legend Rivaldo.

The future of the former Liverpool FC playmaker has been a constant source of uncertainty over the last few weeks due to the fact that he has fallen out of favour at FC Barcelona.

Coutinho spent this season on loan to Bayern Munich, where he scored nine goals and made eight assists in all competitions for the German club.

The Brazilian playmaker is due to return to his parent club FC Barcelona this summer and there has been plenty of speculation linking Coutinho with a return to the Premier League.

Now, former FC Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo has suggested that Coutinho would be a great fit for the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham or Leicester City this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Rivaldo said: “Coutinho will soon return from his loan at Bayern to Barcelona, but I doubt he can revive his career there.

“His best option could be returning to English football where he spent the best seasons of his career.

“His qualities seem to be best suited, as he proved at Liverpool when was one of the best players in the Premier League.

“At Arsenal, Tottenham or Leicester, Coutinho could be a regular starter next season.

“It would be a good opportunity for the Brazilian to rediscover his best form and show that he continues to be an excellent player who belongs to the elite.”

Coutinho has endured a miserable spell at FC Barcelona after having signed for the Catalan club from Liverpool FC back in the January transfer window in 2018.

The Brazilian playmaker was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich last summer and it is widely reported that FC Barcelona are open to selling Coutinho ahead of next season.

Arsenal and Tottenham are likely to be linked with a number of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to bolster their squads ahead of next season, after both north London sides missed out on top-four finishes this term.

