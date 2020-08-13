Arsenal plan £25m move to sign Ajax forward Quincy Promes - report

Arsenal are lining up a £25m bid to sign Dutch forward Quincy Promes from Ajax, according to reports

By Transfer Agent Thursday 13 August 2020, 04:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are lining up a £25m bid to sign Dutch forward Quincy Promes from Ajax, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that Promes has emerged as a top target for the north London club as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

The same story says that Promes, who has been linked with Liverpool FC in the past, would be very keen on a move to sign for the Gunners from Dutch side Ajax this summer and that he would agree a switch to The Emirates “in a heartbeat”.

The article reports that the Gunners were linked with a move for Promes last year following his impressive displays for Ajax, and that he is now being touted as a target for the north London side once again.

Promes was in good form for Ajax last season, scoring 16 goals and making five assists in 28 games before the Dutch league was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the same story, Gunners boss Arteta is “keen” on brining Promes to The Emirates this summer to kickstart his transfer plans.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League this season but booked their spot in the Europa League for next term by beating Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the start of the month.

