Arsenal plotting £100m transfer spree on three players – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are plotting a £100m transfer spree on Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos this summer – but they will need to offload a number of players to make the moves possible, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that “ambitious” Arsenal are keen to wrap up deals for the trio as Mikel Arteta prepares for his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

According to the same story, Arsenal could be set to put the likes of Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Shkodran Mustafi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mohamed Elneny up for sale this summer.

The article says that Arsenal are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Willian from Chelsea FC, and that Arteta is now focusing on adding to his midfield and defence ahead of next season.

According to the same story, Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Partey has been at the top of Arsenal’s summer shopping list “for months” and the player himself is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The article also says that Arteta is keen on Lille defender Gabriel, who has been linked with a move to the Gunners in the past.

Meanwhile, the story also claims that Arsenal are trying to come to an agreement with Real Madrid to land Ceballos, whose loan spell at The Emirates has now expired.

It is claimed in the article that Arsenal would prefer to retain Ceballos on loan for another season, with the option of a permanent deal next summer – but Real Madrid want to sell the midfielder this summer and are looking for around £30m.

Arsenal enjoyed a relatively successful spell under Arteta following his appointment back in December, with the Gunners having won the FA Cup thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the final last weekend following their eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip