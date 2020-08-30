Mikel Arteta urged to sell Arsenal striker to fund new signings

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Ray Parlour has urged Mikel Arteta to sell Alexandre Lacazette in order to fund new Arsenal signings in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of players in the current transfer market this summer as Arteta looks to put his stamp on the Arsenal squad.

Arsenal have already secured permanent deals for Chelsea FC forward Willian, Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares this summer.

The Gunners are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer despite facing competition from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli.

The Arsenal manager is thought to be interested in strengthening his defence and midfield options ahead of Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

Former Gunners midfielder Parlour believes Arsenal should look to sell Lacazette in order to fund some more transfer activity at the Emirates Stadium.

Parlour told talkSPORT: “Lacazette will be the one, the asset. You look at the assets they’ve got, there isn’t many really.

“They’ve got Aubameyang, but with him you’re not going to get as much as you’d like because, currently, he’s only got a year left on his contract.

“Probably the asset will be Lacazette. I know Juventus were interested in maybe buying him.

“Sometimes you have to lose a player to bring players in. You do need to freshen up the dressing room.

“I like Lacazette, he’s a decent player, but we have Eddie Nketiah and it’s all about whether he can step up now and improve as a centre-forward.

“That’s what Arteta will be looking at in training, ‘Is he good enough to play week-in week-out as a striker?” Probably not at the moment, but he can improve and probably can do in a couple of years’ time.'”

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last term after the Gunners went through a season of transition under Arteta.

The Gunners secured a place in next season’s Europa League thanks to Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Arsenal will kick off the new Premier League season with a London derby against promoted side Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday 12 September.

The north London side will take on West Ham United before a clash against defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

