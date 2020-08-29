Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to launch a bid to sign AS Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners have set their sights on the Guinea international to strengthen their defensive midfield options.

The same article states that Arsenal are ready to concede defeat in their prior efforts to Ghana international Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to the same story, AS Roma are interested in Uruguay international Lucas Torreira and the Serie A outfit would be open to a swap deal involving Diawara.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal and AS Roma have good relations following their previous transfer arrangement involving Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Corriere dello Sport claim that the Gunners are prepared to make a £27m offer for the Guinea international as Arteta looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Diawara would be a significantly cheaper option than Partey given the Atletico midfielder has a £50m contract release clause, according to the Italian media outlet.

The AS Roma midfielder has scored one goal and has made one assist in 22 games in Serie A this season after Diawara moved to the Rome outfit from Napoli last summer.

The African star scored two goals in 74 games during three seasons at Napoli before his move to AS Roma last summer.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC in the Community Shield on Saturday before the Gunners start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a clash against Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

