Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are close to signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and are also on the brink of agreeing a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are poised to bring the 22-year-old Brazilian defender to The Emirates from Lille in the coming days as they have a “deal in principal” to land the coveted centre-half.

Importantly, the story also claims that Arsenal are now on the brink of securing the long-term future of Aubameyang.

According to the article, Arsenal now feel that they are “extremely close” to reaching an agreement with their top forward, who will earn around £250,000 a week on his new contract.

Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Lille this summer, with Napoli and Everton also said to be interested in signing the Brazilian defender, according to the same story.

Manchester United were also thought to be interested in the central defender this summer, but according to the same article, the Red Devils have recently cooled their interest.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top performer in front of goal in recent seasons. He proved his worth to the Gunners once again in the FA Cup final, when he scored both of the north London side’s goals to fire them to a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC at the start of August.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip