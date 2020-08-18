Arsenal close to signing Gabriel Magalhaes and sealing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future - report

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and are also on the brink of agreeing a new contract with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 18 August 2020, 04:15 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are close to signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and are also on the brink of agreeing a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are poised to bring the 22-year-old Brazilian defender to The Emirates from Lille in the coming days as they have a “deal in principal” to land the coveted centre-half.

Importantly, the story also claims that Arsenal are now on the brink of securing the long-term future of Aubameyang.

According to the article, Arsenal now feel that they are “extremely close” to reaching an agreement with their top forward, who will earn around £250,000 a week on his new contract.

Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Lille this summer, with Napoli and Everton also said to be interested in signing the Brazilian defender, according to the same story.

Manchester United were also thought to be interested in the central defender this summer, but according to the same article, the Red Devils have recently cooled their interest.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s top performer in front of goal in recent seasons. He proved his worth to the Gunners once again in the FA Cup final, when he scored both of the north London side’s goals to fire them to a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC at the start of August.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
John Barnes
John Barnes predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC closing in on third summer signing – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal’s €30m bid for 22-year-old accepted by Lille – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC closing in on £40m deal to sign 28-year-old – report
John Barnes
John Barnes predicts where Chelsea FC will finish next season
Frank Lampard
Ashley Cole urges Chelsea FC to make this summer signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Graeme Souness
Man United urged to forget about signing 20-year-old this summer
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Djokovic, Nadal and Thiem qualify for very different Nitto ATP Finals in last O2 visit
Frank Lampard
Ashley Cole urges Chelsea FC to make this summer signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network