Martin Keown sends message to Arsenal about Emiliano Martinez

Martin Keown believes Emiliano Martinez merits the Arsenal number one shirt despite the goalkeeper being linked with an exit this summer.

The Argentina international received plenty of plaudits for his performance in Arsenal’s victory over Liverpool FC in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday night.

Martinez made a number of crucial saves to deny Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah before Takumi Minamino finally cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener in the season curtainraiser.

Although the 27-year-old didn’t make a save in the penalty shootout, Arsenal and Martinez emerged triumphant after Rhian Brewster missed his spot-kick to hand the Gunners their second trophy in August.

Martinez has been linked with a potential exit in the 2020 summer transfer window as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly considers Bernd Leno to be his first-choice goalkeeper.

The Gunners value the South American at around £20m amid reported interest from Aston Villa in the long-term Arsenal servant.

Former Arsenal defender Keown believes Martinez merits a run in the starting XI given his excellent performances over the past few months.

“I think Martinez is my No.1. He’s in possession of the place and should keep it,” Keown told BT Sport.

“I know Arsene Wenger always considered him his future No.1. He’s always been considered a really good goalkeeper.”

Martinez has only made 38 appearances in nine seasons at Arsenal and the Argentinian shot stopper has been waiting patiently for his chance to enjoy a sustained run in the first team.

The South American goalkeeper has enjoyed loan spells at Getafe, Oxford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Fulham in a derby clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday 12 September.

