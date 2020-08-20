Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in completing a £22m swoop to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Website ESPN is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to conclude a deal for the Lille centre-half this summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal want to sign Magalhaes in spite of William Saliba’s imminent arrival at the north London outfit following his season-long loan at Saint-Etienne.

According to the same story, the FA Cup winners are facing competition from Everton and Napoli in the race to sign the South American defender this summer.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Lille defender’s situation but it’s unclear whether the Red Devils will submit a formal bid.

ESPN claim that Arsenal are attracted to Magalhaes because the Lille star is a left-footed centre-half that could easily slot into the Arsenal defence next term.

The media outlet add that the Gunners have researched a number of options before settling on £22m-rated Magalhaes ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Brazilian defender scored one goal and earned six yellow cards in 34 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 season to help Lille finish in the top four.

Magalhaes scored his only Ligue 1 goal in a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg back in January.

The former Avai defender moved to France in 2017 before he enjoyed loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb before he established himself as a regular in the Lille first team.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table but the Gunners secured a place in next season’s Europa League thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley earlier this month.

