Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to beat Manchester United to the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet France Bleu Nord, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are eager to bolster their defence with a quality signing in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a centre-half to improve their back four ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to the same story, Arsenal face competition from bitter rivals Manchester United, Everton and Serie A giants Napoli in the current transfer window.

The report claim that the Gunners have looked to move ahead of the other suitors by leading negotiations to sign the Brazil defender ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The story reveals that Arsenal are “in position” to sign Magalhaes despite Everton and Napoli being previously close to striking deals for the Lille star.

The French media outlet report that the Lille star’s representatives were in England last week to sound out interest from the Premier League in the South American.

Gabriel has scored one goal in 24 games in Ligue 1 in the current campaign to help the French club finish in fourth place and secure Europa League football for next season.

The Lille star moved to the Ligue 1 side from Avai in 2017 before heading out on loan to French club Troyes and Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last term to end up with their lowest points tally in the division’s history.

The Gunners won the FA Cup last weekend thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip