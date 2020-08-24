Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are set to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Arsenal are hoping to complete a €30m (£27m) to sign Gabriel from the Ligue 1 side ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester United contacted Gabriel’s representatives last week in an attempt to scupper Arsenal’s plans to sign the 22-year-old.

According to the same story, the Red Devils have asked the Brazilian centre-half’s camp to delay a decision to give Manchester United a chance to submit a bid to Lille.

However, the report reveals that Arsenal are set to press ahead with their plans to sign Gabriel after the two parties settled on a five-year deal to keep the South American at The Emirates until 2025.

The Independent reveal that Arsenal have been in agreement with Lille about their transfer fee for some time but the Gunners have been waiting for Gabriel to make a decision.

The article goes on to claim that Arsenal and Manchester United are also facing competition from Serie A giants Napoli.

Gabriel scored one goal and made one assist in 23 starts and one substitute appearances in the French top flight last season.

The South American defender finished as a runner up in the Ligue 1 title race in the 2018-19 season after Paris Saint-Germain beat Lille to the title.

Gabriel started his professional career with Brazilian club Avai before he moved to Lille in 2017.

The Gunners conceded 48 times in 38 games in the Premier League last term to raise concerns about Arteta’s defence.

Arsenal finished in eighth position in the Premier League table last season before the Gunners won the FA Cup crown thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC.

