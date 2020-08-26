Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsenal have offered Hector Bellerin to Champions League runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to overhaul his Gunners squad in the summer transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal are set to offload some players to raise transfer funds ahead of the potential signing of Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to the same story, the Gunners are thought to have offered Bellerin’s services to PSG as the Ligue 1 side look to sign a right-back this summer.

RMC Sport claim that PSG are exploring a number of different potential options to improve the right-back position ahead of the defence of their Ligue 1 crown.

Bellerin has struggled with persistent injuries over the past couple of seasons to limit the Spanish defender’s progress at the north London outfit.

The Spain international has made just 34 appearances in the Premier League over the past two seasons to underline his persistent injury problems.

Bellerin has been a regular in the Arsenal team since the 2012-13 season when the Spanish right-back broke into the starting XI at The Emirates.

The former FC Barcelona youth product has scored eight times in 204 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League campaign with an away clash against promoted side Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

