Arsenal offer Hector Bellerin to Paris Saint-Germain - report

Arsenal have offered Hector Bellerin to Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 26 August 2020, 07:00 UK
Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsenal have offered Hector Bellerin to Champions League runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to overhaul his Gunners squad in the summer transfer window ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that Arsenal are set to offload some players to raise transfer funds ahead of the potential signing of Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to the same story, the Gunners are thought to have offered Bellerin’s services to PSG as the Ligue 1 side look to sign a right-back this summer.

RMC Sport claim that PSG are exploring a number of different potential options to improve the right-back position ahead of the defence of their Ligue 1 crown.

Bellerin has struggled with persistent injuries over the past couple of seasons to limit the Spanish defender’s progress at the north London outfit.

The Spain international has made just 34 appearances in the Premier League over the past two seasons to underline his persistent injury problems.

Bellerin has been a regular in the Arsenal team since the 2012-13 season when the Spanish right-back broke into the starting XI at The Emirates.

The former FC Barcelona youth product has scored eight times in 204 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League campaign with an away clash against promoted side Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jadon Sancho
Sky Sports reporter gives fresh detailed Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal reach stalemate in negotiations to sign 27-year-old – report
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa told Leeds United should sign Man City’s forgotten man
Guillem Balague
Guillem Balague rates Chelsea FC’s chances of signing 27-year-old
Paul Pogba
‘Tremendous news’: Mark Bosnich reacts to reports of Man United midfielder’s contract
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
France youth coach raves about Arsenal signing William Saliba
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Sky Sports reporter gives update on Chelsea FC’s bid to sign Kai Havertz
Paul Pogba
‘Tremendous news’: Mark Bosnich reacts to reports of Man United midfielder’s contract
Mikel Arteta
‘Looks like a really positive signing’: Nigel Winterburn on Arsenal transfer target
ScoopDragon Football News Network