Journalist plays down chances of Arsenal signing Lyon playmaker

Lyon aren’t interested in signing Matteo Guendouzi as part of a swap deal that would have seen Houssem Aouar move to Arsenal, according to Ligue 1 reporter Jonathan Johnson.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Lyon midfielder in the 2020 summer transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in midfield.

Aouar has established himself as one of the most exciting Ligue 1 talents thanks to his influential performances in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign.

The 22-year-old played a big role in Lyon’s run to the Champions League semi-finals before the French side suffered a 3-0 loss to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Aouar scored one goal and made four assists in eight games in the Champions League to help the Ligue 1 side reach the last four for the first time in the Uefa competition.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be eager to offload Guendouzi after the 21-year-old fell out of favour under the Spanish head coach in the second half of the season.

The Gunners were thought to be hoping to tempt Lyon into selling Aouar by using Guendouzi as a makeweight in a potential deal for the France Under-21 international.

French football reporter Johnson explained that Lyon aren’t interested in signing Guendouzi to dash Arsenal’s hopes of signing Aouar this summer.

“Guendouzi isn’t an obvious fit for Lyon,” Johnson told the Transfer Talk podcast.

“From what I understand, Lyon aren’t particularly interested in the potential offer of a part-exchange [of Aour-Guendouzi] with Arsenal.”

Aouar has scored 24 times in 137 games in all competitions over the past four seasons in the Lyon first team.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

