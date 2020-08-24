Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to rival FC Barcelona for free agent Malang Sarr in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sarr after the centre-half ran down his contract at Ligue 1 side Nice following the 2019-20 season.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking at potential defensive recruitments and the 21-year-old could fit the bill given Sarr is available on a free transfer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The article adds that Serie A trio Atalanta, Torino and Fiorentina are all tracking Sarr in the current transfer market.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a new centre-half ahead of his first full season in charge of the north London outfit.

The Daily Mail also says that the Gunners have been impressed with his “mature displays” in the Nice defence over the past season or so.

Sarr scored one goal in 19 games in the French top flight in the 2019-20 season to establish himself as a regular in the Nice team.

The 21-year-old has netted three times in 119 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since Sarr made his debut against Rennes at the age of 17 in 2016.

Sarr has represented France at youth level but the promising defender hasn’t received a call up to the senior team in spite of his impressive performances for Nice.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last season.

The Gunners were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the start of the month to win their first trophy under Arteta.

