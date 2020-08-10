Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille this summer, according to reports in France.

French outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a move to sign the 25-year-old midfielder as Mikel Arteta prepares for his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

According to the same story, Arsenal have already “made contact” with the French midfielder as they sound out a potential move to bring him to north London.

The same story says that Tottenham and West Ham United have both shown an interest in bringing Sanson to the Premier League this summer, and Arsenal have now also joined the race for his signature to form a three-way London-based tussle for his signing.

The article claims that the Gunners have already made contact with Sanson’s representatives about a potential deal to bring him to The Emirates.

However, the article also points out that Arsenal are yet to hold official talks with Marseille about a potential move for their midfielder, despite keeping close tabs on his situation.

Marseille are getting ready to offload a number of players this summer as they bid to balance the books following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the same story.

Sanson scored five goals and made four assists in 27 Ligue 1 games last season for Marseille.

Arsenal won the FA Cup earlier this month thanks to a 2-1 win over Chelsea FC in the final as they booked their spot in the Europa League for next season.

