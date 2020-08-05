Mikel Arteta wants three signings to improve Arsenal midfield - report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta wants to sign Thomas Partey, Philippe Coutinho and Willian to bolster his Arsenal midfield ahead of his first full season in charge, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners boss has drawn up a three-man wish-list to bolster the centre of his midfield ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arteta wants to build a midfield similar to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side after taking over the reins at the Gunners back in December.

According to the same story, the Gunners manager has put Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Partey at the top of his wish-list as the Arsenal boss looks to add more tenacity to his midfield.

The report goes on to reveal that Arteta is hoping to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder Coutinho from FC Barcelona to add more creativity to the Arsenal midfield.

The Times claim that the Gunners are in a strong position to sign Willian from Chelsea FC on a free transfer when the 31-year-old’s current deal expires at Stamford Bridge.

The story suggests that Arsenal are ready to hand Willian a three-year deal after the Brazil international snubbed Chelsea FC following the west London side failed to meet his demands.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of half-time to cancel out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

Willian was left on the bench by Frank Lampard for the Wembley showpiece amid reports linking the South American winger with a move to north London this summer.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League last term but the Gunners have qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup trophy for a record 14th time.

