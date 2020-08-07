Journalist provides Arsenal transfer update on Philippe Coutinho, Willian

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Arsenal aren’t pursuing a deal for Philippe Coutinho but the Gunners are “highly likely” to sign Willian from Chelsea FC, according to Daily Mirror reporter John Cross.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Brazilian duo in the 2020 summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Coutinho is thought to be available to buy this summer after the former Liverpool FC midfielder struggled to make a telling impact at FC Barcelona.

The Brazil international is reportedly eager to secure a return to the Premier League just two-and-a-half years after his £140m move to Camp Nou from Anfield.

Coutinho’s compatriot Willian is also being linked with a move to Arsenal this summer after the Brazilian winger failed to agree a new deal with current club Chelsea FC.

The 31-year-old is thought to want a new three-year contract, which Chelsea FC weren’t prepared to offer the two-time Premier League winner in spite of his service to the club.

Reporter Cross revealed that Arsenal are on the brink of signing Willian from Chelsea FC but the Daily Mirror reporter ruled out Coutinho completing a move to The Emirates this summer.

Cross wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal were offered Philippe Coutinho. But are not pursuing that deal. Willian highly likely to sign for Arsenal but that means Coutinho won’t happen. They won’t do both.”

Cross added: “Worth noting that Coutinho has been pushed hard to Arsenal. There been interest. Written it myself, thought it might happen. But you surely can’t do that AND Willian after today’s news.”

Willian scored scored nine goals and made seven assists in 36 games in the Premier League to help the west London side finish in fourth place in the table.

The South American forward was left out of the Chelsea FC team that lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday night after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Saturday after the Blues lost 3-0 to the Bundesliga outfit at Stamford Bridge before the coronavirus pandemic put the campaign on hold.

