Aubameyang breaks silence on Arsenal future after win over Liverpool FC in Community Shield

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hinted that he is close to making a decision about his Arsenal future after the Gunners captain scored in their Community Shield triumph at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Arsenal captain’s future has been a source of debate over the past year or so given the 31-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Aubameyang has been linked with a potential move to FC Barcelona over the past few months as the Gunners fail to resolve their star man’s future at the north London club.

The Gabon international broke the deadlock in the Community Shield with a clinical finish from outside the penalty area to cap a brilliant start from the FA Cup holders.

Arsenal were the superior team in the first half but Liverpool FC were much improved after the break and substitute Takumi Minamino levelled for the defending Premier League champions.

The Gunners held their nerve in the penalty shootout as Aubameyang scored the decisive spot-kick to secure Mikel Arteta’s second piece of silverware since taking over the reins from Unai Emery.

Asked about his future after Arsenal’s penalty shootout win against Liverpool FC, Aubameyang told BBC Sport that a decision will be made in the near future.

“We’re going to see in these days,” Aubameyang said.

“Today we take the trophy, that’s it. We are improving.

“There is still work to do but I’m really happy and it’s an exciting time to be an Arsenal player.”

Aubameyang has scored five times in his last three games at Wembley.

The Gabon forward has netted 71 times in 110 games in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons.

Arsenal will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday 12 September.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip