Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Arsenal to sign FC Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10 Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners forward is eager to see Arsenal improve their squad with some quality signings this summer.

The same article states that the Gabon international would like to reunite with the 23-year-old at Arsenal after the pair played together at Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are thought to be eager to sell Dembele this summer given that the French forward hasn’t played for the Spanish side since November.

The report goes on to reveal that Aubameyang would be happy to remain at Arsenal but the 31-year-old wants to see where the Gunners are heading under Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal to raise question-marks about his future at The Emirates outfit heading into the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The former AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund striker has scored 70 times in 109 games in all competitions since his move to The Emirates in a £58m deal from the Bundesliga outfit in January 2018.

Aubameyang scored 22 times in the Premier League for the second successive season.

The Arsenal captain scored twice in the north London side’s 2-1 win against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

The Gunners booked their place in the Europa League next term thanks to their FA Cup triumph at the home of English football.

Arteta’s side finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last season to end their first campaign under the Spanish head coach.

The Gunners finished with their lowest points tally in the Premier League era after ending up behind bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

