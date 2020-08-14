Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are keen on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star is reporting that the north London side are the favourites to sign the highly-rated teenager this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The same story, however, claims that Arsenal are not prepared to pay Fernandes’ £40m asking price and will therefore offer a player in part-exchange in order to bring the figure down.

The article claims that Fernandes has been offered a new contract by Sporting but his representative Kia Joorabchian wants to get him a move and has close links with Arsenal.

It is claimed in the same report that the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also interested, but it is Arsenal who are understood to be the favourites to sign him.

According to the same story, Arteta is a big fan of Fernandes and he is keen to bring him to The Emirates this summer to add some young talent to his squad.

The article also claims that Arsenal are planning to raise funds this summer by putting the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny up for sale.

Fernandes made four substitute appearances in the league for Sporting Lisbon last season.

