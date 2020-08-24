Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have submitted an enquiry about Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 29-year-old as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta looks to improve his options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that Thiago is looking to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer after the Spain international rejected a new contract offer.

According to the same story, Arsenal will face competition from Premier League champions Liverpool FC in the race to sign the former FC Barcelona midfielder.

The Daily Mail go on to reveal that Liverpool FC are reluctant to meet Bayern’s £23m asking price for Thiago given the playmaker has less than 12 months to run on his current deal.

The report appears to suggest that the Reds would be willing to wait until January when Liverpool FC can discuss a Bosman transfer with Thiago at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The article reveals that Arsenal would also be unwilling to meet Bayern’s valuation for Thiago.

Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny would need to leave to raise funds for a move to sign Thiago, according to the report.

Thiago has scored three times in 24 games in the Bundesliga last season to help Bayern Munich retain the German top-flight crown.

The Spanish midfielder has won seven Bundesliga titles since his move to the Allianz Arena from FC Barcelona in 2013.

Thiago won the La Liga title twice, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey as well as the Spanish Super Cup, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season before the Gunners were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup at Wembley.

Arteta’s side will take on Fulham in their first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season at The Emirates on Saturday 12 September.

