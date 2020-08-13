Thomas Partey wants £200k-a-week salary to sign for Arsenal – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Thomas Partey is seeking a salary of £200,000 a week at Arsenal if he is to join the Gunners from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Ghana international is after a yearly salary worth £10.4m to complete a move to The Emirates.

According to the same story, Partey is “keen” on a move to the north London club this summer but the Gunners have so far been unwilling to activate the €50m (£45m) release clause in the 27-year-old’s contract at Atletico Madrid.

The article claims that the Gunners have offered the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi in part exchange for Partey, but Atletico Madrid have insisted that the midfielder will not be sold unless his release clause is met.

This means that the Gunners now need to decide whether they can afford Partey’s £45m asking price, and they must also weigh up the Ghanian’s wage demands, according to the article.

According to the same story, Partey is seeking a weekly salary of £200,000 – an amount that would place him as one of the highest earners at the north London club.

The story says that Arsenal are desperate to get Mesut Ozil off their wage bill at The Emirates, with the German believed to be earning around £350,000 a week despite his lack of first-team action.

The article concludes by claiming that Ozil, Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are all up for sale by Arsenal this sumemr.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip