Arsenal reach stalemate in negotiations to sign 27-year-old – report

Arsenal are struggling to get a deal over the line for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Arsenal have reached a stalemate in their negotiations with Atletico Madrid for the Ghana international.

The same article states that the Gunners have been in talks with the Spanish outfit throughout most of the 2020 summer transfer window but Arsenal have been unable to get a deal over the line.

According to the same story, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the Ghanian defensive midfielder but the north London side risk missing out on the 27-year-old.

Sky Sports report that Arsenal are unwilling to pay Partey’s £45m contract release clause despite Arteta’s interest in the defensive midfielder this summer.

The story reveals that Arsenal will have to pay £200,000 a week to convince Partey to swap the Spanish capital for the English capital in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Arsenal are reluctant to overpay for Partey given the uncertainty surrounding the financial impact of the coronavirus on the Premier League and European football, according to the article.

Partey scored three times in 32 games in La Liga last season to help Diego Simeone’s side finish in third place in the Spanish top flight.

The Ghanian midfielder came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before Partey established himself as a regular in Simeone’s first team.

Partey has scored 16 times in 185 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Atletico.

Arsenal have already signed Brazil international Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea FC in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners will start the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against London rivals Fulham on Saturday 12 September.

