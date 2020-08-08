Reporter: Arsenal will have to pay €50m for 27-year-old midfielder

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal will have to pay €50m to get a deal over the line for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Ghana international over the past couple of months as Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad.

The Arsenal manager is thought to be eager to reinforce his midfield with a player capable of affording his Gunners defence with more protection in the Premier League next term.

Partey could be a replacement for controversial French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi following the uncertainty surrounding the 21-year-old’s future at the north London outfit.

The Ghanian midfielder was particularly impressive in Atletico Madrid’s 4-2 aggregate win against Liverpool FC in the Champions League round of 16 back in March.

Romano provided an insight into Arsenal’s link to Partey – and the Italian reporter added that the Gunners are set to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer.

Romano wrote on his Twitter page: “Willian approved also by Arteta. Just a matter of time and he’ll until 2023 – confirmed.

“Thomas: Atlético told again… release clause (€50M) or he’ll stay.

“Aubameyang contract extension: Arsenal are “confident”, if Barça will not come back for Auba he’s going to stay. #AFC.”

Partey has scored three times in 35 games in La Liga this season to help Atletico finish in third position in the Spanish top flight behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The Ghana star has spent the past eight seasons at Atletico Madrid after the holding midfielder came through the ranks at los Rojiblancos under Diego Simeone.

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table behind Tottenham Hotspur last season after Arteta took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December.

The Gunners won their first trophy under Arteta last weekend thanks to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley after goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal secured their spot in the Europa League next term thanks to their win against Chelsea FC.

