Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian outlet ESPN Brasil, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign Willian in the “coming days” to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Willian has turned down Chelsea FC’s offer of a two-year deal to commit to the west London side until 2022 because the Brazilian winger wanted a three-year contact.

According to the same story, Manchester City and Manchester United made last-ditch attempts to beat Arsenal to Willian’s signature but the Gunners have won the race for the two-time Premier League winner.

The report reveals that the FA Cup winners are prepared to hand Willian a three-year deal to ensure the South American remains in the English capital until 2023.

ESPN Brasil add that Willian won’t feature for Chelsea FC against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Saturday night.

Willian didn’t feature in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last weekend after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s opener.

The Brazil forward scored nine goals and made seven assists in 36 games in the Premier League last season to help Frank Lampard’s side finish in fourth spot in the top-flight table.

Willian has been a key part of Chelsea FC’s success since his big-money move to the west London side in 2013.

The South American forward has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League twice during his seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

