Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to win their first major trophy under Frank Lampard.

The Blues head into their clash against their London rivals fresh from having secured their place in the Champions League next season thanks to their 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Their victory at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud helped the west London side to finish in fourth place in the Premier League table in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The west London side are now preparing to take on local rivals Arsenal in a showdown for the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday as both teams look to end the campaign on a positive note.

Arsenal ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table under Mikel Arteta after the Spanish head coach was brought in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates back in December.

Former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid star Owen feels that Chelsea FC have the upper-hand heading into Saturday’s clash, and he is tipping the Blues to claim a narrow victory over their London rivals this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The FA Cup final takes place this Saturday and the oldest club competition in the world is one I will always have wonderful memories of.

“As a young football fan, I remember this was the weekend that we all used to get together as a family and have a BBQ in the garden in the build-up to the match.

“It has always been a special day in the footballing calendar and in my household especially, there were no bigger footballing days than the FA Cup final.

“As a footballer, one of my best moments came in the 2001 FA Cup Final when I scored twice in the last eight minutes of the game to beat an excellent Arsenal side 2-1.

“I always say that if I could live one day in my life again it would be 12th May 2001, that incredible day when all my boyhood dreams came true.

“It’s Arsenal who line up in the final once again this season, after beating defending champions Manchester City in the semi-final and they will be aiming to add to their record haul of 13 FA Cups.

“Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager has won the competition twice as a player and was on the coaching staff at Manchester City when they won the competition last year, so he certainly isn’t short of experience in this one!

“But, standing in their way is Chelsea, the 2018 winners who are targeting a ninth FA Cup themselves, after overcoming Manchester United in their semi-final.

“Unusually, this FA Cup Final gives two managers a chance of winning some silverware in their first season at their respective clubs although it’s not that unusual at Chelsea! Frank Lampard is the sixth Chelsea manager in the club’s history to reach the FA Cup Final in his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge (Hoddle, Hiddink, Ancelotti, Di Matteo, Conte being the other five).

“Frank Lampard has already won this competition four times as a player with Chelsea and will be desperate to add the trophy to his CV once again.

“Remarkably, Chelsea and Arsenal contested the FA Cup final just three years ago and on that occasion, thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal triumphed 2-1.

“Looking at the game this time around, I believe Chelsea have the better squad and with the Premier League table and recent history both favouring Chelsea as well, I am going for a 2-1 win to the Blues which will hand Frank Lampard his first piece of silverware as a manager.”

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will then switch their attentions to Champions League affairs and their round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday 8 August.

