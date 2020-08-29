Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the FA Community Shield clash at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game having secured their spot in the clash thanks to their impressive 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at the start of August.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, won the Premier League in impressive fashion last season as they finished 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and clinched the title with seven games to spare.

Both clubs will be keen to claim a victory in north London on Saturday as they look to kick off the new campaign with a positive result.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen is convinced that it will be the Reds who will run out as winners at Wembley this weekend as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to gain some momentum to take into the new Premier League campaign.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Such are the unusual times in which we currently live that less than a week after the Champions League final was concluded, Premier League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday, in the new season’s annual curtain raiser, the Community Shield.

“Both teams will be looking to start the season well and this particular fixture has certainly thrown up plenty of goals in recent times.

“There hasn’t been a goalless draw between the sides since 2015 and in fact eight of the last ten matches have seen over 3.5 goals being smashed in between these two Premier League giants.

“Liverpool scored 85 goals in the Premier League last season against Arsenal’s 56 and at the time of writing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has yet to sign a new contract at The Emirates.

“I’m sure that tying his future to the Gunners for the next few years is likely to be the number one priority of everyone at the club.

“He has now scored 22 goals in back to back Premier League campaigns so the thought of losing a player who scores roughly half their goals is not something that the Arsenal management will want to consider.

“Aubameyang has scored two goals on each of his last two visits to Wembley and I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him add to his tally on Saturday afternoon.

“Liverpool have spent the last few weeks in Austria as part of their pre-season training and as a result of their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid back in March, they have enjoyed a longer break than the Gunners which could well turn out to be significant on Saturday.

“Their formidable record at home was the catalyst for winning the Premier League last season, with their last Premier League defeat at home coming in 2017.

“However, their away form wasn’t too shabby either and every single player at the club will be champing at the bit to get going again and maintain their phenomenal form of the last two seasons.

“Despite all the talk of this being a glorified friendly, both teams will be very keen to start their season with a win and I really fancy an entertaining game with plenty of goals.

“Given the relative preparations and sharpness of both teams, I fancy Jurgen Klopp’s men to come out on top and to be picking up yet another trophy in the early evening of Saturday.

“3-1 to Liverpool for me.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds United next month.

The Reds will then take on Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in what looks set to be a testing start to the new season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will also host a newly-promoted side in their opening game when they travel to London rivals Fulham.

