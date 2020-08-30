Arsenal want 24-year-old to replace Emiliano Martinez – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are looking at Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a potential replacement for Emiliano Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Argentina international is looking to leave the north London outfit this summer in order to establish himself as a number one goalkeeper at a top club.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta is adamant that Bernd Leno will remain his first-choice goalkeeper despite Martinez’s impressive performances in the FA Cup semi-final and final.

According to the same story, the Gunners believe Martinez could command a transfer fee in the region of £20m following his standout performances for Arteta’s outfit.

The report goes on to state that Martinez is hoping Arsenal will be flexible where his transfer fee is concerned given his long service as the club’s number two.

The Athletic add that Arsenal consider Raya as the ideal replacement to provide competition for Leno should Martinez leave the north London outfit ahead of the 2020-21 Premier league season.

Arteta is a long-term admirer of Raya after Gunners coach Inaki Cana worked with the Brentford goalkeeper at the Championship outfit, according to the report.

The story highlights that Raya would also count as a home grown talent, helping Arteta reach his quota for Arsenal’s Europa League squad this term.

Raya made 49 appearances for Brentford in the Championship last season to help the club finish in third place in England’s second tier.

The Spanish goalkeeper started his professional career in England with a five-year stint at Blackburn Rovers.

