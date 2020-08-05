Michael Owen predicts Bayern Munich v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Bayern Munich to comfortably book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC on Saturday.

The Blues will take on the German side this weekend as European football returns following its enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea FC lost the first leg of this tie 3-0 at Stamford Bridge back in February, before top-flight football in Europe was put on hold as a result of the escalating Covid-19 situation.

The west London side will now try and overturn their 3-0 first-leg deficit when they take on the Bundesliga champions this weekend.

Frank Lampard’s men head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley last Saturday.

Now, former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen has explained why he thinks that the German side will come out on top when they take on Lampard’s side this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “After a goalless first half at Stamford Bridge in the first leg back in February, Bayern took total control of the tie with three second-half goals.

“Chelsea’s manager, Frank Lampard was captain of the Blues back in 2012 when they beat Bayern in Munich on penalties, to win the Champions League for their first and only time.

“One glimmer of hope for Chelsea is that Bayern have lost three of their last five Champions League home matches in the knock-out stages but surely a three-goal deficit is too much to overturn.

“Not only do Chelsea need to score at least three times, but they also need to stop the Munich goal machine, Robert Lewandowski, from adding to the 11 goals he’s already scored in this season’s Champions League competition.

“As much as I would love to see another British team progress into the quarter-finals, I can’t really make a case for it happening.

“Chelsea’s players will still be feeling the disappointment of losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend and I see Bayern bringing the Blues season to a disappointing end with a 2-0 win to the German champions.”

Chelsea FC managed to secure a place in the Champions League for next season after Lampard led the Blues to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues missed out on a chance to win a trophy last weekend when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s early opener in the FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

